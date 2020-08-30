Barclays PLC Has $8.61 Million Position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of ONE Gas worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 345.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 238.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 85.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities raised shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $54,327.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.39. The company had a trading volume of 127,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,212. ONE Gas Inc has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $96.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

