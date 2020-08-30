Barclays PLC Has $8.17 Million Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,099,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,610 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.26% of New Residential Investment worth $8,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 105.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,891,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after buying an additional 1,997,995 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 918.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,471,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,518 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,010,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,758 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth $3,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. Argus raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

Shares of NYSE NRZ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.90. 2,950,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,421,302. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.82. New Residential Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.87 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 74.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.43%.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,499.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.