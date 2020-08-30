Barclays PLC Has $7.96 Million Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,176 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $135,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $176,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,494 shares of company stock worth $7,570,118 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.75. 431,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,220. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average of $49.62.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $75.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

