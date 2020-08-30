Barclays PLC Has $7.80 Million Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Everest Re Group worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RE. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,239 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 50.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,291,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,472,000 after buying an additional 432,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,196,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,642,000 after buying an additional 133,431 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,146,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,306,000 after acquiring an additional 190,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,392,000 after acquiring an additional 45,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.58.

Shares of RE stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.67. 190,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,493. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. Everest Re Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

