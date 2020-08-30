Barclays PLC Has $7.75 Million Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,108 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in FOX by 158.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FOX by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 49,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $1,401,783.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 101,556 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $2,873,019.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,404,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 380,078 shares of company stock worth $10,169,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FOX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

NASDAQ:FOX traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 871,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,069. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.09. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.48.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.