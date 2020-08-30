Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 522.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 431,973 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.52% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 405,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 27.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 37,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,694. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 46.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.19.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

