Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,215 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Avangrid worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter worth $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Shares of AGR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.57. 293,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,987. Avangrid Inc has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

