Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,224 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of HMS worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HMS by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in HMS by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in HMS in the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HMS during the 1st quarter worth $8,282,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of HMS during the 1st quarter worth $3,747,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HMSY. TheStreet downgraded shares of HMS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Shares of HMS stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,858. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). HMS had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

