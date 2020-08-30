Barclays PLC Cuts Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $9,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NYSE:REXR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 578,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,595. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.89. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.92%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.