Barclays PLC Cuts Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,368. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.35). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $178.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

HTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Healthcare Trust Of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

