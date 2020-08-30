Barclays PLC Buys 66,094 Shares of CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,104,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,094 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 8.18% of CVR Partners worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in CVR Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,136,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 61,762 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CVR Partners by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,060,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 98,213 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UAN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. CVR Partners LP has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.98.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 31.06%.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

