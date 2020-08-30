Barclays PLC Buys 42,827 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 96.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,827 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Novavax worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 152,556 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Novavax by 58.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 160,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Novavax by 79.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,546,000 after purchasing an additional 129,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 131.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 107,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.44.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $107.74. 3,180,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,060,258. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $189.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 944.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young bought 1,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $73,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $997,067.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,700 shares of company stock worth $23,324,904 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

