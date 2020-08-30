Barclays PLC Buys 133,145 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,145 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Slack worth $9,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Slack by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Slack by 284.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Slack during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew Braccia sold 1,136,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $36,931,587.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $190,313.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $53,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,103.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,268,290 shares of company stock valued at $75,438,267 in the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WORK traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.91. 12,361,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,114,279. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The company had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Slack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Slack from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Slack currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.09.

Slack Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

