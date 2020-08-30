Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Penumbra worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,738,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,116,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,081,000 after purchasing an additional 139,901 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85,123 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $10,746,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 324,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,377,000 after purchasing an additional 55,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.50.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.95. The stock had a trading volume of 768,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,057. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Penumbra Inc has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $241.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 761.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.75 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.88, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,216 shares of company stock valued at $8,394,435 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

