Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,746 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of Rollins worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Rollins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Rollins by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Rollins by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.02. 809,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,688. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.03 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

