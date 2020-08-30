Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,433,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,340 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.84% of Kadmon worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Kadmon in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of NYSE KDMN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 916,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,385. The company has a market capitalization of $806.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 138.49% and a negative net margin of 1,105.49%. On average, analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

