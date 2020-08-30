Barclays PLC Acquires 9,574 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,117 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,658,000 after buying an additional 70,660 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $2,067,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,655,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,794,049.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.97. 664,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARWR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

