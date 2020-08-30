Barclays PLC Acquires 68,191 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,191 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $169,214,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,734,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,024 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 394.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,626,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,910,000 after buying an additional 1,297,346 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 317.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after acquiring an additional 760,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 229.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 940,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,064,000 after purchasing an additional 655,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.21. 710,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,260. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.23.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

