Barclays PLC Acquires 306,207 Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 259.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 424,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,207 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 21.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

NYSE HCC traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 454,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

