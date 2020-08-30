Barclays Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $300.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $276.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.69.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $237.02 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sally E. Blount acquired 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.