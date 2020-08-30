Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.40 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.45. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNS. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. CSFB dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$60.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$56.79 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$46.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

