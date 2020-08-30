Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,618,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.85% of Agilent Technologies worth $231,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. BofA Securities raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.05.

A traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.90. The company had a trading volume of 866,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,637. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day moving average of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $99.93.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $945,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,299 shares of company stock worth $8,516,727 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

