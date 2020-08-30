Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 37,786 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,971,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,786 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $243,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,339,000 after purchasing an additional 365,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,028,000 after buying an additional 422,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,510,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,805,000 after buying an additional 186,509 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,771,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,971,000 after buying an additional 39,029 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $13,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 366,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,221,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.17.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.11. The company had a trading volume of 738,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,225. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $142.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

