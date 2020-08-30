Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,756 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739,220 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.57% of Lululemon Athletica worth $230,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.76.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.48. 1,254,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $384.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

