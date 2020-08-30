Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.91% of PPG Industries worth $227,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in PPG Industries by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.12. The stock had a trading volume of 876,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,127. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

