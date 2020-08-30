Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.97.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

