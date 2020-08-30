Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.18% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $228,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 46.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $8,083,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 902.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTD traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $966.61. 87,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,396. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $980.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $912.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $780.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $733.20.

In other news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total value of $1,650,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $947.74, for a total transaction of $947,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

