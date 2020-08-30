Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,681 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.92% of Parker-Hannifin worth $215,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $1,758,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,289.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.06, for a total transaction of $1,039,945.86. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,743 shares of company stock worth $4,205,501. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

NYSE PH traded up $2.68 on Friday, hitting $210.47. The stock had a trading volume of 854,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,042. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.63. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $215.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.18 and a 200-day moving average of $171.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

