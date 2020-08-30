Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,545,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,686 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $211,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Copart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 59,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 33,951 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other Copart news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.08. 844,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.62.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

