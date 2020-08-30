Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $226.77 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,330,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 65,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Schlumberger worth $226,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in Schlumberger by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 43.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Schlumberger by 59.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 52.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.16.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. 12,596,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,641,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

