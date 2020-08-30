Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $210.76 Million Stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,626,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,712 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Hershey worth $210,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Hershey by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Hershey by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its stake in Hershey by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.50.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $149.20. 403,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,344. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.20. Hershey Co has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.24.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

