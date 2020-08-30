Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $193.19 Million Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 63,220 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.71% of Iqvia worth $193,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Iqvia in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $7,372,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,698,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman purchased 10,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,154.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,053,694 shares of company stock worth $485,942,584 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Iqvia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stephens began coverage on Iqvia in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.11.

Shares of Iqvia stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.22. 684,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.09, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.63.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.