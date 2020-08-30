Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,575,031 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $247,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NetApp by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,579,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $203,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,176 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 631.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,623,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $162,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,082 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 759.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 759,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,078,000 after acquiring an additional 671,134 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,039,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NetApp by 195.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 562,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

NTAP stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,875,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,681. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

