Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,690,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $198,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC now owns 594,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 64,361 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 432,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 245,761 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 623,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,594,000 after buying an additional 50,988 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,589,000 after buying an additional 56,952 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.73. 28,533,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,765,830. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

