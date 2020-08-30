Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of AFLAC worth $202,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 402,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 47,485 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,888,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.13. 3,095,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,317. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.57. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

