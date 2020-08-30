Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 68,649 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,548,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $201,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,071,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,882,000 after purchasing an additional 209,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,046,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,743,000 after purchasing an additional 137,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,044,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,511,000 after purchasing an additional 174,371 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,916,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,806,000 after purchasing an additional 230,468 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,638,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EDU. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,137. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 1.28. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $153.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

