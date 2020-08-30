Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $205,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $153.58. 759,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,458. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.36. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

