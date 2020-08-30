Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 516,588 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,563,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of Marriott International worth $219,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,039 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Marriott International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Marriott International stock traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.26. 3,640,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,794. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average is $94.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

