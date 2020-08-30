Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 46,098 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $240,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $734,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,188 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,282,000 after purchasing an additional 200,827 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,969,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG traded up $21.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,301.51. 249,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,003. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,169.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $944.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,302.86. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.45, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $630.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,075.59.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,713,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,033.44, for a total transaction of $2,814,057.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,355,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,666 shares of company stock worth $4,828,381 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

