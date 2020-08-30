Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 123,370 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 978,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Verisign worth $202,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verisign by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Verisign by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Verisign by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Verisign by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,843,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.25, for a total value of $1,978,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,030,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,103 shares of company stock worth $7,023,428 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.48. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The company had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.43 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.