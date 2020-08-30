Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.25 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Tuesday, August 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.00. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$79.00 to C$80.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$84.54.

TSE:BMO opened at C$82.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$75.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.06. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$55.76 and a 1-year high of C$104.75.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.03 billion.

In related news, Director George Cope purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$76.85 per share, with a total value of C$99,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,071,876.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

