Bank of America Increases Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $27.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.05.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 81.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 72.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

