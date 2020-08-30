Bank of America Boosts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $260.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $249.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SPLK. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BofA Securities increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $220.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $223.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $459,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,765,376.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,280 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,396 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Splunk by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Splunk by 2,598.0% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,349 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $6,312,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,399 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Splunk by 963.6% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 440,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $55,630,000 after purchasing an additional 399,268 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

