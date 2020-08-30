Bank of America Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to $114.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $113.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.77.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average is $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $110.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 56,975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 719,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,275,000 after purchasing an additional 48,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

