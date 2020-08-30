Bank of America Boosts Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target to $31.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $27.50 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PDCO. Goldman Sachs Group raised Patterson Companies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Patterson Companies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Patterson Companies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.22.

Shares of PDCO opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,122,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,690,000 after buying an additional 789,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,485,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,342,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 77.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,328,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,225,000 after buying an additional 579,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after buying an additional 90,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

