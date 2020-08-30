Bank of America Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $422.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $340.00 to $422.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LULU. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.76.

Shares of LULU opened at $377.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 85.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.07. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $384.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

