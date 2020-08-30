Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank Hapoalim B.M. offers banking, financial products and services primarily in Israel and internationally, through its subsidiaries. Its operating segment consists of Households, Private Banking, Small Business, Commercial, Corporate and Financial Management. The company offers current-account management services, deposits and saving plans, credit cards, capital-market and housing loans products and services, investment products, check discounting, foreign currency, foreign trade and other financing transactions services. It also provides factoring services which consist of financial and strategic consulting for mergers and acquisitions, privatization processes, public and private issues, guidance of companies, consulting, underwriting and management services, brokerage services, research, custody and other related services. Bank Hapoalim B.M. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Bank Hapoalim from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Bank Hapoalim stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.90. Bank Hapoalim has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $40.62.

About Bank Hapoalim

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans.

