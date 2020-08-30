Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCH. TheStreet cut Banco de Chile from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco de Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco de Chile from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.67.

BCH stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.45. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $612.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.90 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 26.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 764.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 58.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

