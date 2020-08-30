Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.22 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $15.99. 3,789,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,084,778. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -84.16 and a beta of 1.56. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 142.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 191,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 112,883 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

