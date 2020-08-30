Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Balchem were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 83.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Balchem during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 8.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCPC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

Balchem stock opened at $97.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.88. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $113.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.35 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Balchem’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

